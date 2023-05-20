Raiders to hold joint training camp practices with Rams

For the second time since the Rams relocated to Los Angeles, the Raiders will be coming to town and join them for joint training camp practices, as first reported by the LA Times.

The Rams will hold joint practices with the Raiders and the Broncos before their preseason games against those teams, a person with knowledge of the situation said. — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) May 17, 2023

The Raiders will face the Rams in their second preseason game on Saturday August 19, so the joint practices will occur in the days leading up to the game.

These joint practices also come a week after the Raiders will hold joint practices in Las Vegas with the San Francisco 49ers, who they will face in their first preseason game.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire