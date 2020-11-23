Raiders hold 17-14 halftime lead after Patrick Mahomes throws late INT

Sunday Night Football started off as a video game. The Raiders scored a touchdown. The Chiefs scored a touchdown. The Raiders scored another touchdown. The Chiefs scored another touchdown.

Since then, with 11:16 remaining in the second half until halftime, the Raiders kicked a field goal; the teams each punted once; and Patrick Mahomes threw an interception.

So the Raiders hold a 17-14 halftime lead.

Mahomes drove the Chiefs to the Raiders 14 with 30 seconds left in the half and a chance to take the lead. But he and Demarcus Robinson weren’t on the same page, and Trayvon Mullen intercepted the pass.

Mahomes has thrown only two interceptions this season, and the Raiders have both with Jeff Heath getting one in the first meeting between the teams.

Mahomes is 14-of-21 for 145 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He had a 3-yard touchdown throw to Tyreek Hill, who has five catches for 37 yards. Travis Kelce has three receptions for 51 yards.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored the Chiefs’ other touchdown on a 3-yard run and has eight carries for 43 yards.

For the Raiders, Josh Jacobs scored on a 2-yard run and Nelson Agholor caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr. Daniel Carlson kicked a 35-yard field goal.

Carr is 13-of-16 for 183 yards and a touchdown. Darren Waller has four catches for 62 yards and Agholor four for 61. Jacobs has six carries for 27 yards and the touchdown.

