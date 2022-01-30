Raiders hiring Josh McDaniels as head coach

The Raiders have their next head coach: Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels, the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, is finalizing his agreement to become the Raiders’ head coach, according to multiple reports. That happened simultaneously with Dave Ziegler agreeing to become the Raiders’ GM.

PFT first reported on January 22 and the Raiders were looking to make a run at McDaniels, and that Ziegler would come with him.

The longtime top assistant to Bill Belichick with the Patriots, McDaniels has been the Patriots’ offensive coordinator since 2012 and was also an assistant in New England from 2001 to 2008. He had a brief stint as head coach of the Broncos in 2009 and 2010 and also spent a season as offensive coordinator of the Rams in 2011.

McDaniels came so close to becoming the head coach in Indianapolis in 2018 that the Colts actually announced he had been hired, but McDaniels withdrew from the position and decided to stay in New England. He hasn’t been as hot a head-coaching candidate since then, but the Raiders think he’s the right fit.

