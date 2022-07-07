Raiders hire NFL’s first ever black female team president

Breaking barriers is kinda the Raiders’ thing. As far back as the 60s, the Raiders have been avant garde when it comes to diversity. Today they broke another glass ceiling, announcing Sandra Douglass Morgan as the team’s new president. Making her the first ever black female president in NFL history.

Douglass Morgan’s credentials include being the former Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman. Giving her the bonafides to handle this job.

“It’s a great and historic day to be a Raider,” said Mark Davis when he announced Douglass Morgan as the team’s new president.

She is not the first female president in NFL history. That title went to, of course, one-time Raiders president Amy Trask.

Trask and Douglass Morgan are the first in a long line of firsts by the Raiders, including the first ever latino NFL head coach, not to mention the first ever latino Super Bowl winning head coach — Tom Flores — and the first ever black NFL head coach — Art Shell.

Going back farther than that, Al Davis was well known for taking on players who were deemed misfits elsewhere and judging players solely on who was the best player, regardless of their race or cultural background.

And in the case of Trask, gender. His son Mark Davis has carried that torch to hire Sandra Douglass Morgan.