Raiders hire Mike Caldwell as run game coordinator/linebackers coach

The Raiders are hiring Mike Caldwell as their run game coordinator/linebackers coach, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Caldwell, 52, also had interest from the Eagles, Bills and Ravens.

He spent the past two seasons as the Jaguars' defensive coordinator. Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson fired Caldwell and most of the defensive staff after finishing 17th overall in points allowed and 22nd in total defense.

Caldwell began his coaching career in 2008 with the Eagles. He also has worked for the Cardinals, Jets and Bucs.

The Jaguars' job was his first time as a coordinator.