Raiders will hire Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, who spent 2023 working with USC, could be heading back to the NFL. Per multiple reports, the Raiders will be hiring Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator, as part of new coach Antonio Pierce's staff.

Kingsbury would become the second former NFL head coach to join Pierce. Earlier today, long-tome Bengals coach Marvin Lewis was hired as an assistant head coach.

The 44-year-old Kingsbury worked as head coach of the Cardinals for four seasons. Before that, he coached Texas Tech for six seasons. He was under .500 in both spots.