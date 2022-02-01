Raiders hire Josh McDaniels as their head coach

It has taken many years since a bad experience in Denver but Josh McDaniels is going to take a roll at being a head coach again.

And it will be with the Raiders in Las Vegas, location of some of the highest rollers around.

McDaniels joins Dave Ziegler, the Patriots pro personnel director, who will be the general manager.

McDaniels was offensive coordinator in New England from 2006-08. He took the Denver head coaching job and it backfired.

McDaniels was 11-17 in a year plus before being shown the door.

In 2011, McDaniels agreed to become the offensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams under head coach Steve Spagnuolo. That job lasted a year.

He returned to New England and became a huge part of the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady dynasty with the Patriots.

In his 13 seasons as the Patriots offensive coordinator, McDaniels guided an offense to top-10 finishes eight times, including the NFL’s No. 1 ranked offense in 2007, ’12, and ’17.

McDaniels was a part of six Super Bowl championships, 14 division titles, and eight conference crowns with New England.

Ziegler and McDaniels face a big task in Las Vegas as the Raiders have been chaotic and mediocre for years.

This season coach Jon Gruden resigned amid an email scandal and 2021 first-round picks Henry Ruggs and Damon Arnette were both cut.

Ruggs faces numerous charges for a fatal driving accident.

Arnette was released after a video of him with a gun surfaced Coincidentally, he was released by the Chiefs after being arrested over the weekend in Las Vegas.