Raiders hire JoJo Wooden as senior director of player personnel

There was word earlier this month that JoJo Wooden would join the Raiders personnel department and it became official on Monday.

The Raiders announced that Wooden will be their senior director of player personnel.

Wooden worked with Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco with the Chargers and was their director of player personnel from 2013 through the first 14 games of the 2023 season. That's when Telesco was fired and Wooden became the interim G.M. for the remainder of the season.

The Chargers opted to hire Joe Hortiz after the end of the season, which opened the door for Wooden to move on to their AFC West rivals.