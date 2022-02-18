Raiders to hire Frank Okam as defensive line coach

Another assistant is being added to the Raiders coaching staff. He is Frank Okam who spent last season in the same position with the Carolina Panthers.

Raiders plan to hire Frank Okam to coach the defensive line, per source. Okam was with Carolina the last two seasons. He’s the second recent Panthers coach to join Raiders, along with def. pass game coordinator Jason Simmons. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 18, 2022

Okam only has one season under his belt as an NFL defensive line coach and just two in the NFL coaching ranks. He had been promoted last season by the Panthers after serving as assistant defensive line coach in 2020.

Prior to his two years in Carolina, Okam spent four years coaching defensive lines in the college ranks; first at Rice (2016-17) and then Baylor (2018-19).

Just two years prior to that he was playing in the NFL. So, the 36-year-old has moved up the ranks pretty quickly. Quite a change at that position from the 72-year-old Rod Marinelli.

For what it’s worth, the Panthers put up 39 sacks last season — four more than the Raiders. They were also 8th in the league in yards pre rush allowed.

Okam joins Patrick Graham’s defensive staff along with DB coach Chris Ash, Defensive passing game coordinator Jason Simmons, and senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan.