Raiders hire former Pro Bowl LB Antonio Pierce as linebacker coach

Now that Josh McDaniels has hired an offensive and defensive coordinator, it’s time to start filling out the rest of the staff. One position that was vacant over the weekend was the linebacker coach as the team let Richard Smith leave after the season.

Taking his place will be former Pro Bowl linebacker Antonio Pierce, who worked with Arizona State over the last few seasons. That news was first reported by Mike Garafolo from NFL Network.

The #Raiders have reached agreement with Antonio Pierce as their linebackers coach, sources say. The former #Giants Pro Bowl LB is back in the NFL on the coaching level after spending the last few years as a defensive assistant with Arizona State. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 15, 2022

During his playing days, Pierce was one of the best linebackers in the league. He started 94 games during his career, splitting time with both Washington and the Giants. He made his only Pro Bowl in 2006 but was a key part of New York’s Super Bowl run in 2007.

Pierce retired from the NFL after the 2010 season, but got into coaching in 2014, working at the high school ranks. He was hired by Arizona State in 2018, but he recently resigned from his position as there is an ongoing NCAA investigation. Pierce was the de facto defensive coordinator in 2021 before resigning last month.

It remains to be seen how Pierce will do working at the NFL level with linebackers, but he isn’t completely inexperienced in that area. Pierce is only 43 years old but is highly respected around the NFL community for his work ethic, passion and intensity.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

Story continues

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.