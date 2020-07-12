Raiders hire former NFL All-Pro Randall Cunningham as team chaplain

Former NFL All-Pro Randall Cunningham has a new role in the league.

The longtime quarterback has been hired as the Raiders' new team chaplain. Cunningham played his college football at UNLV in Las Vegas -- the new home of the franchise -- for many years and even founded his own church in the area, Remnant Ministries, where he is the pastor.

"I'm elated, flabbergasted," Cunningham told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez on Friday. "I've already been in on some [Zoom] meetings with the team. I plan on spending a lot of time with the guys when it's OK. I've talked with Marcus Mariota, Nelson Agholor. What an amazing group of people (Raiders owner) Mark Davis and (head coach) Jon Gruden have put together."

Davis believes Cunningham will be an ideal fit, citing his sterling reputation in the Las Vegas community.

"He's going to take care of the guys in Las Vegas," Davis told ESPN.com. "Jon had him address the team in a team Zoom [recently] and he did a really good job of setting the stage for the team in Las Vegas.

"When you talk to anyone in the community, everybody always talks about Randall. It's pretty special."

Cunningham was named to four Pro Bowls over his 16 years in the NFL, including a 1998 campaign with the Vikings in which he led Minnesota to a 13-1 regular-season record and earned First-Team All-Pro honors.

The 57-year-old will be replacing Napoleon Kaufman, the head coach of Oakland's Bishop O'Dowd High School football team.

