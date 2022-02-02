Raiders hire former Bears exec Champ Kelly as Assistant General Manager

Days after the Raiders introduced Dave Ziegler as the team’s new General Manager, the team announced the hiring of Champ Kelly as Assistant General Manager.

Kelly comes over from the Chicago Bears where he was the team’s Assistant Director of Player Personnel. He was among those who had interviewed with the Raiders during their search for a new GM.

Kelly spent seven seasons in Chicago, the past five of which in his current role. Prior to that he was the Director of Pro Scouting.

Prior to joining the Bears, Kelly spent eight seasons with the Denver Broncos (2007-14), including the final five as Assistant Director of Pro Personnel. His first three years, he spent as an area scout.

As Assistant Director of Pro Personnel in Denver, Kelly was credited with the additions of eight veteran free agents that went on to make the Pro Bowl, including two players—guard Louis Vasquez (2013) and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (2014)—who earned their first career Pro Bowl selections after coming to Denver.