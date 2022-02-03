Raiders hire former Bear Champ Kelly, Sean Desai next? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Las Vegas is reportedly getting a solid dose of Chicago this offseason. The Raiders announced on Wednesday that they’d hired former Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, to take on a new role as Dave Ziegler’s assistant GM. In addition, Ian Rapoport reports the Raiders are looking for another former Bear to join their organization.

The #Raiders are interviewing former #Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai today for their DC job under new coach Josh McDaniels, source said. He coordinated a Top 10 D last year in Chicago, his first year calling it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2022

Kelly joined the Bears in 2015 as their director of pro scouting. In that role he “oversaw all pro player evaluations, the advance scouting process, free agency, and evaluated talent in all professional leagues including the Canadian Football League and Arena Football League,” per a Raiders statement. Then in 2017, he was promoted to assistant director of player personnel, where he assisted former Bears director of player personnel Josh Lucas to lead both the pro personnel and college scouting departments.

Desai joined the Bears in 2013 as a defensive quality control coach on Mel Tucker’s staff. He kept that job when Vic Fangio took over the defense in 2015, and was promoted to safeties coach in 2019 when Chuck Pagano became defensive coordinator. When Pagano retired after the 2020 season, the Bears promoted Desai to defensive coordinator.

In his one year as a coordinator, Desai showed creativity by the way he deployed Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn together in the pass rush. He also had a knack for dialing up pressure from inside linebackers and defensive backs. But his defense was plagued by numerous mental errors and coverage breakdowns throughout the year. Under Desai, the Bears ranked No. 22 in scoring defense, and No. 6 in total defense.

