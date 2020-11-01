Raiders' Henry Ruggs sums up confusion on overturned TD with one emoji

Ruggs sums up feelings on overturned Raiders TD with one emoji originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders rookie Henry Ruggs will sit on one career touchdown for at least another week after he failed to score in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Cleveland Browns.

If you ask Ruggs, it shouldn't have been that way.

Ruggs expressed his confusion with a single emoji, retweeting screenshots from Fox Sports' Shannon Sharpe showing the rookie wide receiver was inbounds when he was ruled out on a second-quarter incompletion.

The Raiders' 2020 first-round pick has started slowly in his first seven NFL games, catching no more than three passes in a single game so far. Quarterback Derek Carr has hit Ruggs for some explosive plays, but he hasn't targeted the rookie more than five times in any game this season. One more touchdown Sunday wouldn't have necessarily dramatically altered Ruggs' usage on a windy day, but the 21-year-old would've left Cleveland with more confidence.

Ruggs should have more opportunities to find the end zone as the season wears on, and the Raiders are going to need him on offense in order to maintain their status as one of the NFL's highest-scoring offenses this season.

But the rookie's second career receiving touchdown will have to wait.