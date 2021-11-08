The Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs last Tuesday after he was arrested for felony DUI because of a car crash that killed a woman in another car and they came out with a sloppy offensive performance in Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Giants, so the team fielded questions after the game about the impact that the Ruggs situation had on the team.

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said he didn’t see “any issues with their effort or attitude or their poise or the way in which they represented their team” on Sunday and quarterback Derek Carr agreed with him. Carr threw two interceptions, lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter, and missed a wide open Darren Waller in the end zone at the end of the first half, but said the disappointing performance was not due to outside factors.

“I thought mentally we were ready,” Carr said, via Tom Canavan of the Associated Press. “Myself, I was ready to go. I was excited just to play football. I don’t think emotions or anything like that were into it. The second interception had nothing to do with emotion. That was a decision I made. It didn’t work out.”

The Raiders were coming off their bye week and they are now 3-16 in their last 19 games off a bye, so they’ve had issues in this spot regardless of what else is going on with the team. They clearly feel they’re missing something with Ruggs out of the picture, however, because DeSean Jackson is coming to Vegas to try to boost the offense in the weeks to come.

Raiders say Henry Ruggs situation wasn’t reason for Sunday’s loss originally appeared on Pro Football Talk