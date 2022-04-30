Raiders head into day 3 with 5 draft picks left and GM Dave Ziegler is pretty excited about it

Day two of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the in the books. And 105 players have their new teams. Just one of those players is now a member of the Las Vegas Raider.

That player is offensive lineman Dylan Parham who was taken at 90 overall.

Things will pick up in a big way on day three with the team set to make five picks. those picks are as follows:

Round 4, pick 126

Round 5, pick 164

Round 5, pick 165

Round 5, pick 169

Round 7, pick 227

Originally the Raiders picked at 86 overall, but they traded down to 90 with the Titans and picked up pick 169 in the 5th round in the deal. Giving them four picks the next two rounds, including three in a span of five picks in the fifth round.

After waiting nearly three entire rounds before making their first pick of this draft, things will get real busy real soon. And new GM Dave Ziegler is pretty stoked about that.

“It’s going to be exciting to get going,” said Ziegler of the Raiders starting to have picks in this draft. “You’re waiting, you’re waiting, you’re waiting and it’s exciting. That’s part of the juice, part of the excitement of seeing who’s going to be there and maneuver around the board and see what opportunities you have. It will be good to get going on the West Coast time and get rolling. It’ll be fun.”

Waiting out the first two rounds due to trading for Davante Adams was a necessary evil. But that wait is behind them now. They got some picks to make now.