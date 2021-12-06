Raiders head coach updates several key injured players

The Raiders are a bit banged up at the moment. So, Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia had a long list of updates Monday.

“As of right now these guys will be day-to-day: [Darren] Waller, Patrick [Onwuasor], [Denzel] Perryman, Nick Kwiatkoski, and Cory Littleton,” said Bisaccia.

Waller missed the game with a back and knee injury. Bisaccia went on to say that Waller has earned the right to be day-to-day. That is to say, he’s so important to this team they will be watching his injury closely and the moment he feels good enough to go, he’ll be back on the field.

The rest of the players listed are all linebackers. Onwuasor missed Sunday’s game against Washington while Perryman, Kwiatkoski, and Littleton were all injured in the game.

“We know that Kenyan Drake is going to need surgery,” Bisaccia continued. “He’ll be leaving in a few days and going to Birmingham (Alabama) to take care of his ankle.

Drake has a broken ankle and will miss the rest of the season.

There was some potentially positive news among the injury updates.

“Two guys we hope to have back in practice,” Bisaccia added. “We got [Trayvon] Mullen back last week, we’re hoping to get a little bit more out of him, and hopefully he looks better at the end of the week. And we’ll get [Darius] Philon back it looks like on Wednesday and hopefully have a report on how he does at the end of the week.”

Sounds like a decent chance Mullen will play against the Chiefs next Sunday. He was designated for return last week. Philon will be designated for return this week, opening his 21-day window to be activated.

