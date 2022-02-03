Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels brings over Bo Hardegree from Patriots to be his QB coach

The second member of Josh McDaniels’s new staff has been filled. The Raiders have hired former Patriots offensive assistant Bo Hardegree as quarterbacks coach according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Raiders are hiring Bo Hardegree as their new QBs coach, source said. An offensive assistant for the #Patriots and Josh McDaniels, he has previously served as QBs coach for the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2022

Hardegree spent just one season with the Patriots and apparently that was enough. Though he didn’t hold the title of QB coach, the former college quarterback worked primarily with the quarterbacks.

This will be the second time Hardegree has held the title of QB coach in the NFL. He was a QB coach for three seasons in Miami (2016-18) under Adam Gase. Those three years saw Ryan Tannehill’s number tank. Then after the Dolphins traded him, he was named Comeback Player of the Year.

Gase was hired as head coach of the Jets and Hardegree joined him as an offensive assistant. In 2021, after Gase was fired, Hardegree stayed on with the Jets and worked with rookie QB Zach Wilson. After that season, Hardegree took the same position with the Patriots, helping work with rookie QB Mac Jones.

But instead of completing the AFC East tour by heading to Buffalo, he switched to the AFC West, joining the Raiders. Or, should I say, switched *back* to the AFC West because he got his start in the NFL coaching ranks in Denver as an offensive quality control coach in 2014.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

Story continues

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.