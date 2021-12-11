Raiders head to Arrowhead to attempt to disrupt Chiefs long win streak

It’s meeting number two this season for the Raiders and Chiefs. The first time they met the Raiders actually had a better record than the Chiefs. That was Week 10 and the Raiders sat at 5-3 on the season while the Chiefs were 5-4. It made the matchup a crucial one for AFC West supremacy.

The Chiefs would cruise to a 41-14 win in that game. And they haven’t looked back. In fact, they haven’t lost since, making for a five-game win streak to jump to 8-4 on the season.

Meanwhile, that Raiders loss to the Chiefs was part of a three-game losing streak and overall they have lost four of their last five to drop to 6-6 on the season.

A win in Dallas for the Raiders gave a glimmer of hope the Raiders might pull out of their slide, but a 17-15 home loss to Washington dimmed that flicker considerably.

So, here we are again. In what looks to be a pivotal matchup between these two teams. Well, it’s certainly pivotal for the Raiders. A loss means dropping below .500 and dropping three games behind the Chiefs with just four games remaining.

The Raiders somehow pulled out a win at Arrowhead last season, but that was also in week five. The Raiders issues in recent years have come late in the season. When they lost to the Chiefs in week 11 of last season, that loss started their late-season slide in which they lost five of their last seven games.

That late-season slide seems to have started five weeks ago, while the Chiefs’ late-season surge seems to have started at the same time.

Over the past five games, the Raiders have been outscored 146 to 94 and have been held to 16 points or less in all four of their losses. That’s an average of 18.8 points per game while giving up an average of over 29 per game. And the Raiders will once again be without Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

While the Raiders offense has dried up of late, the Chiefs have rebounded in a big way. The Chiefs have allowed just 11 points per game the past five weeks. While their offense has averaged 23 points per game.

“Early on in the season on paper they weren’t playing well and now you see statistically in almost every category they are playing well,” Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson said of the Chiefs defense. “I think it’s, one, it’s a group that’s played together for a long time. We are seeing a lot of familiar faces, them being a division rival. So, we knew that they would say they simplified things, or you’re not just maybe seeing the busts that you were seeing earlier on tape and you’re just seeing players making plays. They got a lot of great players that played together, and I think that continuity for those guys has been a big plus for them.”

Obviously, this means the Raiders would have to drastically change things and shock the world to reverse their fortunes as well as the Chiefs.

