Raiders HC Josh McDaniels prefers ‘veteran’ QB over rookie for 2023 season?

The Raiders will have a new starting quarterback for the 2023 season. That much we know as the Raiders are expected to trade Derek Carr over the coming weeks. But will their next quarterback be a rookie or an already-proven veteran?

In a recent article by the Washington Post, they wrote that Josh McDaniels wants a veteran quarterback versus a rookie in 2023. Here is a snippet of their thoughts on the future of the quarterback position for the Raiders:

“Some executives who have had contact with Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels believe he’s inclined to want a strong veteran around next season, not just a rookie passer.”

There will no storage of veteran quarterbacks available this offseason as the list will include players like Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, Geno Smith, Daniel Jones, and Jameis Winston. There is also a possibility that other veteran quarterbacks could come available via trade, like Aaron Rodgers.

If the Raiders want to a veteran quarterback this offseason, they will have plenty of options. But choosing the right one will be a challenge. Look for the front office to do plenty of research into the veteran quarterback market this offseason.

