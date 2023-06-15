Should Raiders HC Josh McDaniels be on the hot seat?

NFL coaches didn’t get a lot of time to show what they can do. That is especially true for coaches who have already flamed out before. Needless to say, Josh McDaniels has to find success with the Raiders this year or he could be out of a job once again.

In a recent article by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, he named five coaches who are on the hot seat entering the 2023 season. That list obviously included McDaniels, who is heading into Year 2 with the Raiders. Here is a small snippet of what Monson had to say about McDaniels and his job security:

McDaniels is already on the hot seat in Las Vegas. An unusual case as a head coach, McDaniels had a disastrous tenure in Denver over a decade ago before rehabilitating his reputation back in New England for another decade. The job in Las Vegas was his chance to prove he learned from the Denver experience and can excel as a head coach, but already things seem to be unraveling.

Monson went on to talk about the decision to move on from Derek Carr in favor of Jimmy Garoppolo and why that could be a disastrous decision for McDaniels. He’s got to find a way to get competent quarterback play and Garoppolo’s inability to stay on the field could doom this team for the 2023 season.

The Raiders did show signs of life last season as they were able to compete in just about every game. But McDaniels can’t afford to have another losing season. The Raiders have to be competitive and win games in 2023. Otherwise, they could be looking for a new head coach again next offseason.

