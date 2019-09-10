Raiders happy Keelan Doss now back in fold after Antonio Brown saga

OAKLAND -- Antonio Brown huffed, puffed, burned his feet, refused to practice, cussed out the general manager, posted videos on YouTube and then skirted town on the next flight to Foxboro.

Any logical person would look at the saga that unfolded over the last week and think it was all bad for the Raiders. They did, after all, lose their No. 1 wide receiver and best player days before the season began.

But it was not all bad for the Silver and Black. For one, a giant headache the likes of which only neurosurgery can cure has been removed from their locker room and transported to New England. Secondly, Brown's departure allowed the Raiders to bring back "Hard Knocks" star and Alameda native Keelan Doss on the 53-man roster.

"It's too bad 'Hard Knocks' left town, you know," coach Jon Gruden said Monday night about bringing back Doss after the Raiders' season-opening win over the Broncos. "I told them they should film the whole season - it's going to get interesting.

"Doss is back on the 53, and as the season unfolds, I'm sure we'll see some of him, but we're happy to have him."

Doss became a fan favorite during the show's five-episode run. Despite being an undrafted rookie, the UC Davis product showcased his versatility, route-running and reliable hands during the preseason. He was cut by the Raiders and signed on to the Jaguars' practice squad, but Oakland made him a lucrative offer to return home once AB was excised from the franchise.

New No. 1 receiver Tyrell Williams couldn't be happier to see No. 89 back in the silver and black.

"It's cool. That's my little brother," Williams said. "We kind of look alike, so we joke that we're brothers. I'm excited for him. It's a big opportunity for him to come back, and I know he'll help us."

Not only could Doss help the Raiders on the field, but his return also gives fellow rookie Josh Jacobs someone to show him the Bay Area.

"It's huge," Jacobs said of Doss' return. "People don't know me and Keelan real cool. For real, he showed me around, he's from Alameda. I go get my hair cut and things like that, so it's definitely fun having him back."

With the worry about a diva receiver going social-media nuclear gone, the Raiders rolled to a 24-16 win over the Broncos. Doss was on the sidelines inactive, but there's little doubt he showed he has the skills to help the Raiders when the time comes.

