Raiders hang on to beat Chargers 24-17

Darin Gantt

For the second week in a row, the Raiders closed out a building full of their own fans.

This time, they were actually the road team, and weren’t booed off the field.

The Raiders brought a close to the storied history of Dignity Health Sports Park, beating the Chargers 24-17 in the final game at that team’s temporary home.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The Raiders improved to 7-8 and retained their slim mathematical chances at the playoffs, as well as, well, a bit of dignity before they move to Las Vegas next year.

Derek Carr was sharp, 26-of-30 passing for 291 yards and a touchdown, and he also ran for a score. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow returned after a three-week absence because of a broken rib and punctured lung and had seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders held their breath in the late stages of the game, as cornerback Trayvon Mullen was immobilized and carted off the field after taking a shot to the head from teammate Curtis Riley.

The Chargers fell to 5-10, and are about to move into the small bedroom in a big new house their new stepdad is building, as they share space with the Rams starting next season. At least that will be an actual-sized stadium instead of a converted soccer pitch,  though it’s unclear if it will be any more full of Chargers fans.

Philip Rivers appeared to be nursing a right thumb problem, but he didn’t come out of the game. The Chargers only ran for 19 yards on the day, depriving them of any kind of balance.

What to Read Next