Raiders Hall of Fame center Jim Otto dies at 86

The most legendary player to ever don a Raiders uniform passed away on Sunday. Jim Otto, who is often referred to as “the original Raider” because he joined was the centerpiece of their inaugural 1960 season and the team’s first Hall of Famer is gone.

The Raiders put out a statement Sunday night mourning the loss of Otto.

Called “The Original Raider” Otto was a true legend and ironman of the game, never missing a game in 15 full seasons, all in Silver & Black.

Along the way, he made 12 Pro Bowls, was named All Pro ten times and started in the Raiders first Super Bowl appearance.

After his retirement, Otto was a mainstay around the team. He could be seen regularly around the facility and at games and special events.

Otto gave everything he had to the game. He was a true great both on and off the field. His presence will be sorely missed, both within the organization and by the fans who appreciated his contributions to the game and his fan outreach.

Rest easy, 00.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire