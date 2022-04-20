Raiders had draft visit with Baylor safety JT Woods

The draft visits continue for the Raiders who have quite a few needs and no picks in the first two round with which to fill them. For instance, safety is not considered necessarily one of the team’s top priorities.

They have two starters and both backups returning. But they’re still doing their due diligence on the position just the same.

This week the team hosted Baylor safety JT Woods on a visit, according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

Baylor S JT Woods has a visit with the Chiefs today, per source. Previously visited the Dolphins and Raiders and worked out with the Saints. 6-2, 195, 4.36s 40, 1.5s 10, 39.5" vert, 10-8 broad jump, 4.19s shuttle, 6.94s 3-cone and 14 bench press reps. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 19, 2022

Woods is projected to be selected in the fourth or fifth round in this year’s draft, and the Raiders have picks in both rounds.

The 6-2, 195-pounder started all 14 games for the Bears last season, collecting six interceptions and eight pass breakups. He returned one of them for a touchdown as well as a fumble recovery which he returned a school-record 97 yards for the score.

With his size and 4.36 40, he may fit into that Best Player Available mold should he be on the board in the fifth round, regardless of team need. Certainly worth a closer look. Hence the visit.

