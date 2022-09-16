Raiders had 3 Week 1 standout performances

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday on the road. The Raiders lost their season opener on the road to the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Derek Carr was intercepted three times and sacked six times.

The Raiders have three players stand out for their play against the Chargers. They will be important players to watch on Sunday.

WR Davante Adams

Adams’ Raiders debut was big. He picked up right where he left off when he was with the Packers.

In his first game in silver and black, he caught 10 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.

He will likely be the Cardinals’ most challenging matchup.

DE Maxx Crosby

Crosby did not have a sack but did have an impact. Pro Football credited him with seven total pressures and he had 10 tackles and a tackle for loss.

Watching Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries block him will be intriguing.

CB Nate Hobbs

Hobbs, the Raiders’ slot cornerback, had a productive day. He finished the game in Week 1 with 9 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and the only broken up pass the Raiders had the entire game.

He will be matched up mostly against Greg Dortch or Rondale Moore, depending on whether Moore plays on Sunday.

