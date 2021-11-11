Raiders great Charles Woodson to receive Hall of Fame ring pregame of Sunday Night Football

There have been a few performances during Raiders games this season including the likes of Ice Cube, Ludacris, Too Short, and Criss Angel.

None compare to the one we will see Sunday night while the Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant.

It’s the return of Charles Woodson who will take the field during pregame to accept his Hall of Fame ring.

Though Woodson spent seven years of his career in Green Bay — including winning a Super Bowl and Defensive Player of the Year — he was drafted by the Raiders and spent a combined 11 seasons in Silver & Black, finishing his career where it began.

Woodson’s last game with the Raiders was in 2015. That’s when the 39-year-old left the field for the final time as an NFL player. Five years later, he was a first-ballot Hall of Famer. And he gave one of the most emotional and memorable Hall of Fame speeches you’ll ever hear.

Woodson figures to take the field in his gold jacket along with several other Raiders Hall of Famers in a small ceremony to accept his ring.

