Raiders get grade of ‘A’ for pulling off Davante Adams trade

It’s still hard to believe that the Raiders pulled off one of the biggest blockbuster trades in recent memory. Acquiring Davante Adams not only fills their biggest need, but it makes them legit contenders in the super-competitive AFC West.

But what does the national media think of the move by the Raiders? Are they okay with Las Vegas shelling out two premium picks for a 29-year old receiver? You might be surprised.

In a recent article by Kevin Seifert of ESPN, he graded every offseason move so far. For the trade of Adams, he gave the Raiders an “A” grade. Here is what he had to say about the move:

“The Raiders, meanwhile, should be ecstatic. The best receiver in football actually wanted to play for them, in large part because he was teammates with quarterback Derek Carr at Fresno State. Adams will help them keep up with the wild race in the AFC West, where teams are loading up on offensive firepower and pass-rushers as if 2022 will be the final season in NFL history. Giving up two of their top picks in the draft should be of little concern, given the upside here.”

Not only does Adams give the Raiders a No. 1 receiver, but he can also be a force multiplier on the offense. Now, Hunter Renfrow should see less attention in the slot. Darren Waller will likely never see double teams and Josh Jacobs should see much lighter boxes in the run game.

Adams was the missing piece for the Raiders on offense. Now, they just need to go out and fill a few other holes to get the rest of the roster ready for a playoff run in 2022.