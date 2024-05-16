Raiders get grade of ‘B’ from PFF for offseason moves

In Tom Telesco’s first year as the new general manager of the Raiders, he was aggressive in pursing high-end talent. On the first day of free agency, they landed arguably the best defender on the market. And they were able to add some important depth pieces over the last two months.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they graded every team’s offseason and discussed their biggest moves. The Raiders graded out well in this exercise, receiving a “B” from Trevor Sikkema. Here is what he had to say about the offseason for the Raiders:

The Raiders made a big splash by signing Christian Wilkins, as well as bringing in Gardner Minshew to add to the quarterback competition. They did, however, lose Jermaine Eluemunor and Josh Jacobs. Las Vegas went with a “best player available” draft approach in selecting Brock Bowers and drafted Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second. Those two should make an impact early on. Cornerback does remain a question mark.

The biggest knock on the offseason for the Raiders was their inability to find a franchise quarterback. But sitting at pick No. 13, the Raiders were limited on who they could draft and with six quarterbacks off the board in the first 12 picks, there just weren’t any good solutions.

However, the Raiders were able to improve their team this offseason and the defense should be as good as ever. Time will tell if their offseason moves will equate to more wins, but their process was sound.

