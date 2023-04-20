Raiders grab top defender in latest Pro Football Focus mock

With just one week to go until the 2023 NFL Draft, it seems more and more likely that the Raiders will use their top pick on a defender. However, will that be a defensive back or a pass rusher like Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech) or Jalen Carter (Georgia)?

One thing to consider is that cornerback might just be the biggest need on the roster going into the draft. The Raiders do have some depth at that spot, but they need another high-end starter to pair with Nate Hobbs. And that’s why cornerback in Round 1 seems likely.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they mocked Christian Gonzalez to the Raiders at pick No. 7. Here is what they had to say about the potential fit in Round 1:

The Raiders will get embarrassed in the AFC West if they don’t address their cornerback room fast. Gonzalez is the best all-around athlete in this corner class with tape that improved every single year of his career.

Of all the possible options for the Raiders at No. 7, Gonzalez feels like the safest for the Raiders. He has outstanding size and athleticism while producing at two different schools. Plus, he fills a giant need for Las Vegas and would instantly improve their secondary.

If Gonzalez is the pick in Round 1 for the Raiders, they should feel very happy about the quality of player they are getting at No. 7. This would be among the best possible options for the Raiders with their top pick.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire