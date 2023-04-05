Raiders grab five-star defensive lineman in Round 2 of latest ESPN mock

By now, you know all the possible options for the Raiders at No. 7. It’s likely to be a quarterback, Paris Johnson (offensive tackle) or one of the top cornerbacks (Christian Gonzalez, Devon Witherspoon) in Round 1.

But one pick that we haven’t discussed enough is pick No. 38, the seventh pick of the second round. The Raiders should be able to get a quality player at that spot and the hope is that it will be an impact defender that can start on Day 1.

In a recent two-round mock draft done by Todd McShay of ESPN, he had the Raiders selecting Witherspoon in Round 1. But in Round 2, he had them picking Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee at No. 38. Here is what he had to say about that fit and pick:

The Raiders got run over last season, surrendering 4.5 yards per carry and 20 rushing TDs — both bottom-10 numbers. Bresee is dominant in that phase of the game, using upper body strength to shed blockers and bring down ball carriers.

Early on in the draft process, Bresee was a top-10 pick in many mock drafts. But his stock has slipped a bit due to a lack of production at Clemson. Still, the former five-star recruit is one of the most physically gifted and talented players in this class.

If the Raiders want to add another defender with elite size, athleticism, and length, Bresee fits the mold. The only question is will he make it to them in the second round? That we don’t know, but Bresee would be an excellent Round 2 selection for the Raiders should he make it to No. 38.

