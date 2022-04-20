Raiders grab explosive receiver in latest 7-round mock draft

Despite the Raiders not having a pick in the first two rounds, we have learned a lot about what they are looking to add in this year’s draft. It’s clear that new general manager Dave Ziegler has identified an overall lack of speed on the roster and he wants to address it early in the 2022 NFL Draft.

But where might they be able to find speed and what player makes the most sense for them at No. 86?

Here is a recent seven-round mock draft by Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports in which the Raiders grab one of the most explosive players in the draft in Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin:

No. 86 overall: Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis

No. 126 overall: Chris Hinton, DL, Michigan

No. 164 overall: Myron Cunningham, OT, Arkansas

No. 175 overall: Chasen Hines, OG, LSU

No. 212 overall: Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State

No. 228 overall: Sam Okuayinonu, EDGE/DL, Maryland

Austin ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and watching him on tape, it’s clear he’s among the most dynamic players in the class.

So where would he fit in right away for the Raiders? He could contribute on special teams, out of the backfield and in the slot if needed. He also has some experience playing on the outside and could give the Raiders a vertical threat to keep defenses honest.

And if the Raiders aren’t planning on Hunter Renfrow a long-term extension, Austin could be the full-time slot receiver by the 2023 season. But if they do bring Renfrow back, Josh McDaniels could certainly find ways to use both on the field at the same time.

