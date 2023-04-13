Raiders grab elite cornerback prospect in latest NFL mock draft

With just two weeks to go until the 2023 NFL Draft, this is when mock drafts usually become a little more accurate. It’s becoming clearer that the Raiders are likely to target a defensive back in Round 1.

In a recent mock draft by Diante Lee of The Athletic, he had four quarterbacks coming off the board in the first six picks. That forced the Raiders to go elsewhere, grabbing one of the top defenders in the class.

Lee had the Raiders selecting Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez, who many view as an elite cornerback prospect. Here is why Lee believes that pick makes a ton of sense for the Raiders at No. 7.

A QB-needy team had to miss out in this mock draft, and it winds up being the Raiders. There’s still plenty of foundational talent available, however, and Gonzalez gets Las Vegas a legitimate top-tier coverage defender. Gonzalez (6-1, 197, 6-7 wingspan) is an athletic prototype at the position, has clean hips and feet in coverage, tracks the ball well and makes plays at the catch point. He doesn’t project to be the best of tacklers — that deficiency stands out when he’s compared to other potential first-round corners — but Gonzalez’s coverage skills and versatility make up for that gap. He’s the top DB in this class.

Devon Witherspoon is the other name to watch at No. 7, but he doesn’t have the size or length of Gonzalez. However, he is the more physical player and that might appeal more to the Raiders.

But if the Raiders do wind up selecting Gonzalez, he would be a home-run selection by the front office. He is just the type of cornerback they need opposite Nate Hobbs. Don’t be surprised if this winds up being the pick by the Raiders in Round 1.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire