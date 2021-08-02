Raiders GM Mike Mayock tests positive for COVID-19, feels ‘very good’

Breaking News:

Levi Damien
·1 min read
Since camp began almost a week ago, the Raiders have had players cycling on and off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Today they had another positive test, but it wasn’t a player. This one goes all the way to the top with GM Mike Mayock testing positive for COVID.

As noted, Mayock received the vaccine. While the vaccine lowers one’s chance of catching COVID, it doesn’t eliminate the possibility. What it does do, however, is considerably lower the possibility of sever symptoms, hospitalization, or death.

That is what Mayock means when he knows it could have been worse had he not been vaccinated.

This week the team placed kicker Daniel Carlson on the reserve/COVID-19 list while removing Jalen Richard who had been placed on the list due to being a high-risk close contact. Fellow running back Theo Riddick had tested positive for COVID and it led to his retirement from football, a decision he had been contemplating since last year.

