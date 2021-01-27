Raiders GM Mike Mayock says CB Damon Arnette’s issues start in the weight room

After being a surprise pick at No. 19 in the 2020 NFL Draft, Damon Arnette had a rough start to his NFL career. Aside from grading out as Pro Football Focus’s worst-ranked cornerback, he dealt with a number of injuries including two concussions and underwent thumb surgery.

Entering the 2021 season, there are questions as to if Arnette should remain one of the team’s starting cornerbacks. While he has the size and physicality to hold up on the outside, there are some questions about his work ethic and ability to get things down off the field in a professional manner.

In a recent article by Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he spoke with general manager Mike Mayock about all things Raiders, including Arnette. Here is what Mayock had to say about the former Ohio State cornerback:

“I think it’s a huge offseason for Damon. What he needs is the consistency of nutrition, a weight room and a workout regimen. And he needs to apply himself religiously. We have no problems with his quickness, with his ability to cover and his innate competitiveness. It’s the other things. Because when things come easy to you, you don’t always work on the other things. And now Damon really has to focus on the weight room, the nutrition and the daily regimen of getting himself ready for camp.”

Mayock wasn’t directly calling out Arnette or questioning his work ethic, but it’s not hard to read between the lines. He would like to see his former first-round pick harder in the weight room and off the field so that he can stay on it during the regular season.

Don’t be surprised if the Raiders add even more competition to their cornerback room over the offseason to help push Arnette. Given what we’ve seen during his rookie season, it’s just hard to trust Arnette right now as a starter.

