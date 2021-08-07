Raiders GM Mike Mayock returns after time away following positive COVID test

There was a familiar face on the Raiders practice field today. It was GM Mike Mayock, who, unlike some GMs in the league. likes to get out on the field with the players and mix it up.

The long time NFL Draft guru wasn’t able to even be in the building, let alone on the field with his players for the past week because he tested positive for COVID.

The initial report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Mayock noted that “at his age, he is grateful he was vaccinated, knowing this could have been worse” and that he is feeling “very good.”

Mayock still kept in contact with head coach Jon Gruden over Zoom on a daily basis.

“God bless Mike,” said Gruden last week. “When I talked to him, he seems to be doing pretty good. We sure miss him around here, his enthusiasm and his vibe is contagious in the building.”

Currently the Raiders have just one player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Daniel Carlson was placed on the list a week ago.

