Raiders GM Mike Mayock ready to 'pound the table' supporting Derek Carr

Raiders GM Mayock ready to 'pound the table' supporting Carr originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It seems virtually every veteran quarterback in the NFL has been linked to trade rumors at some point this offseason.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is no exception.

But Carr has the confidence of his general manager Mike Mayock, who recently touted Carr’s value in a recent media video conference.

“I think Derek Carr had his best year under Jon Gruden,” Mayock said. “I think he's one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and we couldn't be happier with him. I think Jon and I would both stand shoulder-to-shoulder and pound the table for Derek Carr."

There have been rumblings that Carr could be included in a possible trade package to land Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. But he seems more likely as a candidate for a contract extension, while backup Marcus Mariota could be traded or released.

You can imagine the trade package it would take to sway Mayock for Carr after watching the Detroit Lions get such a reportedly big haul for Matthew Stafford.

When you take a look at the list of quarterbacks who have played 16 games and topped 4,000 each of the last three seasons, it’s pretty short: Carr, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Philip Rivers. From that perspective, you can see what Mayock is talking about.

But quarterbacks are also judged on winning and the Raiders have a 19-29 record in that span. Not to say the blame falls squarely on Carr, as Jon Gruden has been at the helm since 2018.

Carr is about to turn 30 years old with a cap hit of $22.125 million in 2021 and about $19.9 million for 2022 before he’s set to hit free agency. Those are team-friendly terms if Carr can keep it up the next two seasons. He had to exit Week 15 with a groin injury but finished out the year and remains one of the NFL’s most consistent and reliable quarterbacks.