Raiders given offseason grade of ‘C-‘ by Bleacher Report

It certainly has been an interesting offseason for the Raiders. From trading away three proven offensive linemen to making one of the most surprising picks in the first round in Alex Leatherwood, Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden just seem to do things a little different.

But now that the offseason is basically over, how would you grade all of their moves together?

In a recent article by Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report, he graded every team’s offseason so far. Unfortunately, the Raiders did not receive high marks as he gave them a “C-” for their work. Here is a snippet of his thoughts on the job that Mayock and Gruden did this offseason:

“Is the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line better? Worse? About the same after swapping out Brown, Hudson and Jackson for Martin and Leatherwood? It’s pretty tough to argue that unit is better off now than it was in 2020, and it was a pretty strong area for Las Vegas last season. Why mess with it like that? A lack of continuity could be a problem for quarterback Derek Carr and the offense in general, and Leatherwood was widely considered a reach anyway in the No. 17 overall slot. Altogether, it’s been a discouraging offseason in Vegas.”

On paper, the Raiders certainly look worse now than they did at this time last season. However, one of the reasons why they moved on someone like Trent Brown is that they just couldn’t trust him to stay healthy. They certainly got younger, but it remains to be seen if this team is actually better heading into the 2021 season.

