Raiders given grade of ‘C-‘ for offseason moves

The Las Vegas Raiders have certainly been active during the offseason, making several big moves including trading away three-starting offensive linemen from the 2019-2020 seasons. On top of that, they brought in a big-ticket prospect in Yannick Ngakoue to help rush the passer.

However, not everyone has agreed with the moves they’ve made thus far. In a recent article by three senior writers at Bleacher Report, they graded every team’s offseason moves so far.

For the Raiders, they received a grade of “C-” for a variety of reasons. One of the three writers that said the nicest things about the team’s moves was Brad Gagnon. Here are his thoughts on the Raiders’ offseason:

“I know they’re deservedly taking a lot of heat for what happened with the offensive line, and that Drake contract is comedy. That said, Ngakoue can still become an All-Pro-caliber pass-rusher, and they got good value with (wide receiver) John Brown. That bumps them up to a C.”

The Ngakoue signing was certainly a significant one for the Raiders. They now have a proven, bonafide pass-rushing star who will be a Day 1 starter. In turn, that puts Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby into complementary roles where they are better suited to produce.

The Raiders still have time to improve their roster before the NFL Draft. But as of right now, it’s fair to say the rest of their offseason moves have been less-than-stellar. Let’s see what the team does over the next few weeks to upgrade their talent level in the secondary and on the defensive line.

