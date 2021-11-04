Raiders, Giants Thursday injury report: Several Giants still not practicing amid COVID outbreak

Levi Damien
On Wednesday, several Giants players tested positive for COVID-19. They are keeping them out of practice at least until they are retested to see if perhaps it was a false positive. For OL Matt Skura, that appears to be the case as he returned to practice Thursday.

For several others, the outlook is less clear. Most notably running backs Saquon Barkley and Gary Brightwell and safety Xavier McKinney. All three remained out, which puts their status for Sunday’s game against the Raiders in doubt.

Other Giants players to miss practice for injury reasons included LB Lrenzo Carter (ankle), DB Nate Ebner (ankle), WR Dante Pettis (shoulder), and WR Sterling Shepard (quad).

They also had several wide receivers who were limited including Kenny Glladay (knee), Kadarius Tony (thumb), and John Ross (quad).TE Kaden Smith (knee) was also limited.

As for the Raiders, they are pretty healthy at the moment. The only two players listed on their injury report both practiced full.

