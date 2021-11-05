Raiders, Giants final injury report: Saquon Barkley among several ruled OUT for New York

While the Raiders are feeling pretty good (at least physical health wise) coming out of the bye week, the Giants are not doing so well. The entire Friday injury report was Giants players including a lot of players who won’t be playing.

Most notably RB Saquon Barkley has been ruled out with an ankle injury. He was in the COVID protocol but was cleared along with CB Xavier McKinney. Both were cleared, but Barkley had more going on with his actual injury and won’t play, while McKinney is good to go. RB Gary Brightwell is still in the protocol and is questionable for the game.

Others who have been ruled out include wide receivers Dante Pettis (shoulder) and Sterling Shepard (quad), linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle) and defensive back Nate Ebner (ankle).

Aside from Pettis and Shepard being OUT, fellow wide receivers John Ross and Kenny Golladay are questionable. So their status will be worth watching because if they can’t go, that leaves their wide receiver corps even more depleted than it already it.