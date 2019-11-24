The Raiders are getting blown out in New Jersey

The Raiders’ three-game winning streak is well on its way to being a thing of the past because the Jets are rolling over them on their way to a third straight win.

Brian Poole intercepted a Derek Carr pass and returned it 13 yards for a touchdown that put the Jets up 34-3 with over six minutes to play in the third quarter. The score came 14 seconds after Robby Anderson caught a one-yard touchdown from Sam Darnold and not long after the Raiders failed to convert a fourth down from their own 38-yard-line.

The Jets followed that stop with a flea flicker to Anderson that put them inside the 10-yard-line. The ensuing touchdown pass was Darnold’s second of the half and he also ran for a touchdown during the first half.

It’s the third straight week that the Jets have hit 34 points and they may not be stopping there given how much time is left to play.