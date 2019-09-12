Raiders say Gareon Conley is good to go for Sunday

When Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was strapped to a gurney and carted off the field during last Monday night’s win over the Broncos, the prevailing thought was about Conley’s long-term health and not his availability for Oakland’s Week Two game against the Chiefs.

Positive reports about Conley’s condition started to come in after the game and good news continued as the week played out. That good news included Conley’s limited participation in practice on Wednesday and Thursday brought more of the same.

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said at his Thursday press conference that Conley is “good to go” for the matchup with Kansas City.

That’s great news given how scary it looked when Conley was hit in the head by safety Johnathan Abram‘s leg as they tried to tackle Broncos running back Royce Freeman. It’s doubly good news for the Raiders as they’ll be without Abram after he suffered a torn labrum and rotator cuff in his shoulder in Week One.