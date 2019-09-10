Raiders' Gareon Conley carted off after collision with Johnathan Abram

Josh Schrock
NBC Sports BayArea

OAKLAND -- There was a scary scene Monday night during the third quarter of the Raiders' NFL season opener against the Denver Broncos

With the Raiders leading 14-3, Broncos running back Royce Freeman took off on a long run down the right sideline at the Coliseum. Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley attempted to drag him down from behind, and rookie safety Johnathan Abram came in to finish off the tackle, lowering his head and tagging Freeman.

Once Abram hit Freeman, though, his leg swung around and hit Conley in the head, appearing to push the cornerback's head down. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Conley laid on the ground for several minutes before a cart was brought out.

After the game, Raiders coach Jon Gruden provided an update on Conley to reporters, and he believes the cornerback will be OK.

[RELATED: Raiders fans rip 'Antonio Clown' throughout opener]

Conley gave a thumbs up to the crowd after he was strapped to the board and taken off the field. 

Raiders' Gareon Conley carted off after collision with Johnathan Abram originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

What to Read Next