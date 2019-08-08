Raiders' Gabe Jackson carted off field, Jon Gruden 'really concerned'

NAPA – The Raiders had grand plans for their offensive line's right flank.

Guard Gabe Jackson and new tackle Trent Brown constituted a massive, talented pairing capable of opening rush lanes while providing a stability in pass protection.

Those dreams of dominance are in some jeopardy now, after Jackson got hurt in Thursday's joint practice with the L.A. Rams here in Napa.

He got rolled up during team drills, had trouble getting up and putting pressure on his legs, and was carted off the field.

The injury's exact nature was not immediately known, but there's pessimism surrounding Jackson's health.

"We're concerned, obviously," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said right after practice. "We're really concerned. We'll get more information that will allow us to be specific with you."

Gruden saw the play happen working with the Raiders offense during the joint session.

"He just got rolled up," Gruden said. "We're hoping he's okay."

The Raiders used Denver Kirkland and Jordan Devey at first-team right guard after Jackson went down. Jonathan Cooper was brought in to play left guard during Richie Incognito's suspension, but he could play on the right side after Incognito's two-game suspension runs out and if Jackson can't return quickly.

"We'll have to put our heads together," Gruden said. "And take a look at where we're going if Gabe isn't available."

