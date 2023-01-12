Raiders G Dylan Parham named to SIS All Rookie 2nd team

With no picks until the third round for the Raiders, and only one rookie starter this past season, they didn’t have a lot of players who were really eligible for rookie honors. But that one rookie starter has just earned a mention.

Third round guard Dylan Parham has been named an All Rookie second teamer by Sports Info Solutions.

🚨 All – SIS Rookie Team 🚨 2nd Team Offense

QB – Kenny Pickett

RB – Dameon Pierce

RB – Breece Hall

WR – Drake London

WR – Christian Watson

TE – Greg Dulcich

OT – Charles Cross

OT – Jamaree Salyer

OG – Dylan Parham

OG – Cole Strange

C – Luke Fortnerhttps://t.co/LFfaLq4zYN pic.twitter.com/BgtZCAZViC — SIS_Football (@football_sis) January 12, 2023

Parham started every game for the Raiders this season. The first four starts he split time between center and right guard before settling in to start at left guard the remainder of the season.

He played his best in run blocking, helping Josh Jacobs to take the rushing title this season. While his main concerns were as a pass blocker.

Though bouncing around to every interior line spot throughout the offseason, preseason and the start of the season likely didn’t help him to find his footing at the position, he played his best football over the latter half of the season.

