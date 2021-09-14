Raiders G Denzelle Good done for the season with torn ACL

The first bit of bad news has come down on the injury front for the Raiders. Starting right guard Denzelle Good will be lost for the season with a torn ACL according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Raiders starting guard Denzelle Good suffered a torn ACL in the Monday night game vs. the Ravens and will be out for the season, per source. Tough deal for an emerging player. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 14, 2021

The injury occurred on the first drive of the game. Good had to be helped off the field and didn’t return. He was replaced by recently added Jermaine Eluemunor.

The Raiders were already fielding a backup at left guard with John Simpson replacing Richie Incognito who was out Monday night with a calf injury. The Raider are hoping Incognito will be back soon, but he has not practiced in a month, so there’s little indication he is close to returning.

Other players we are awaiting injury word include QB Marcus Mariota, DE Yannick Ngakoue, and DT Gerald McCoy. Head coach Jon Gruden said all four players were being evaluated today and was unable to give an update at his press conference.