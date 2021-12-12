Raiders’ fumble turns into Chiefs’ TD on first play of game
The Las Vegas Raiders tried to make a statement by standing on the Kansas City Chiefs’ logo prior to Sunday’s game.
They would have been better off executing on the field.
On the opening play of the AFC West matchup, Josh Jacobs fumbled and Mike Hughes scooped it up and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown.
The PAT by Harrison Butker was good and Kansas City made the initial statement, going up 7-0.
