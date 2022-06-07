Raiders have full attendance day one of minicamp but not all players took the field

Today was the first day of mandatory mini-camp for the Raiders, which means any players who don’t show up would be fined. According to Josh McDaniels, they had full attendance, though not all of the players in attendance were on the practice field.

These players weren’t on the field today:

RB Josh Jacobs

RB Kenyan Drake

OL Denzelle Good

DT Johnathan Hankins

DT Bilal Nichols

LB Kenny Young

CB Trayvon Mullen

S Duron Harmon

LB Divine Deablo was practicing in a red non-contact jersey and had a cast on his right wrist.