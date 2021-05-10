Raiders FS Trevor Moehrig named ‘prototypical’ safety for current NFL

One of the biggest reasons why Trevon Moehrig was the top-rated safety by so many draftniks is due to his ideal size and speed. At 6’1, 202 pounds, Moehrig has the size to play in the box, but the 4.52 speed to play as a free safety.

In a recent article by Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, he named each team’s best value pick in the 2021 NFL draft. For the Raiders, it was none other than Moehrig. But here is why Knox believes he is a great fit at safety in today’s NFL:

“Moehrig is pretty close to a prototypical safety for today’s NFL. Although he may be light a few pounds, he brings it in the run game. When tackling, he meets the ball-carrier for minimal to no extra yards gained. He is a field general, always pointing and communicating with the defense.”

Moehrig will likely be a free safety with the Raiders, but that doesn’t mean he can’t do more. It’s one of the biggest reasons why he was such a highly-valued prospect in this year’s draft. He can cover. He can tackle. And he has the size and physicality to match up with tight ends.

Look for new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to use Moehrig all over the field ala Derwin James in Los Angeles. He isn’t quite the same athlete as James, but he can do a lot of the same things on the field. Moehrig should be a Day 1 starter for the Raiders and a quality player right away.

